Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Revvity were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Revvity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Revvity Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:RVTY opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.