Rian Dartnell Purchases 10,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) insider Rian Dartnell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($46,564.68).

Shares of CLIG stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. City of London Investment Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.37).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

