Richard I. Donahue Sells 85,289 Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Stock

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,218.57. This represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IBTA stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. Ibotta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Ibotta had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Ibotta’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IBTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 48.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 499,556 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 68.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 429,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 67.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 419,516 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 299.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 2,500.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

