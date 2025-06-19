Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,542 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Rio Tinto by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

