Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) & Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rithm Capital and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 0 8 1 3.11 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rithm Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 15.06% 18.38% 2.72% Presidio Property Trust -99.24% -10.54% -2.83%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Rithm Capital and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rithm Capital and Presidio Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $5.21 billion 1.14 $931.50 million $1.20 9.35 Presidio Property Trust $18.92 million 0.27 -$25.63 million ($16.50) -0.26

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rithm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.