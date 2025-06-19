Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,716 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.