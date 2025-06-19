Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 829 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $354.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

