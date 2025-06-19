Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 119,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 718,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,068,000 after acquiring an additional 62,101 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

