Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $15,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 272,843 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $883,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,906,010 shares in the company, valued at $91,731,903. The trade was a 25.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,434,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,914,613. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,807,441 shares of company stock worth $47,590,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.01.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.