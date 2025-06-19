Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,087,000 after acquiring an additional 210,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,097,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Loews stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

