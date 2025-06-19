Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,675,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,468,000 after buying an additional 179,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

