Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,595,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 133,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $10,712,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SKM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

