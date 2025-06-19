Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,079.75 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $724.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,252.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,283.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

