Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $659,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.8%

JHG stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

