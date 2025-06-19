Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 3,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $155,202.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,722.31. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $378,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PDEX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pro-Dex from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

