Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,116 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,279.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

