Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on APAM

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.