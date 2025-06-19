Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $649,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,381,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,543 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $230,204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $3,768,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.8%

ROST stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.