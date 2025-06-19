Roxanne S. Austin Sells 10,000 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $485.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.32 and its 200-day moving average is $394.77. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after buying an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

