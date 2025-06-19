Royal Bank Of Canada Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BZLFY. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.4%

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

