RWS’s (RWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.22) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

RWS Stock Up 1.5%

RWS stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 60.80 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 200.50 ($2.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.06.

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. RWS had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that RWS will post 10.6469761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RWS news, insider Benjamin Faes purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($912,506.71). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 74,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £49,989.37 ($67,081.82). 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence – growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It’s why over 80 of the world’s top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries.

