Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $513.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

