Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,316 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

