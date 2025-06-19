Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $478,000 Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

