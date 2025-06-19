Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $317.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

