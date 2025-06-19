Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

