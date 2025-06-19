Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $260.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.14 and a 200-day moving average of $250.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.96 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

