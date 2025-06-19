Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $467,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 131,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 106,825.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

