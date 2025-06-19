Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

