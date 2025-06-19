Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,726 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

