Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,752 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 51.9% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $90,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,116,646.45. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,184,489.90. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,624,472 shares of company stock valued at $203,509,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.