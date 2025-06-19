Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,431 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

