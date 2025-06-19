Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,711 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.33 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

