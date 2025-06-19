Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

