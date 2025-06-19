Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Schwab High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,761,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.33. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.