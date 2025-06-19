Septerna (SEPN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect Septerna to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Septerna to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Septerna stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Septerna stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Septerna, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEPN Free Report ) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,585 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.31% of Septerna worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

