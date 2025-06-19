SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 138.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,081 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.78, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

