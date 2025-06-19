SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $952,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Get Diodes alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 789.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.43. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.