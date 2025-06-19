Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 57,816.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,592 shares in the company, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

