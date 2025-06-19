Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Light Science Technologies (LON:LST)

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Light Science Technologies Stock Performance

LST opened at GBX 3.51 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £11.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.18. Light Science Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Light Science Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

