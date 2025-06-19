Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Rises By 38.5%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

