Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Rises By 38.5%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%
NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
