Short Interest in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Grows By 38.6%

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,755,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $34,214,000. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,534,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,813.7% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,121,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,002 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

