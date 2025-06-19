Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) Rises By 29.5%

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaStar Medical by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded SeaStar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ICU opened at $0.98 on Thursday. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.89.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

