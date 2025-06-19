Short Interest in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Drops By 35.0%

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $120.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.