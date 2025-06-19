Short Interest in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Grows By 38.8%

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIF. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.84. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

