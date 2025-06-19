Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Rises By 38.9%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UEVM opened at $50.96 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

