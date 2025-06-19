Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.81. Site Centers shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 239,658 shares traded.

Get Site Centers alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Site Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Site Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Site Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Site Centers Trading Up 7.7%

The stock has a market cap of $647.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. Site Centers had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 201.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Site Centers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Site Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Site Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Site Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Site Centers by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 340,452 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Site Centers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Site Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.