Small Cap Stocks To Research – June 17th

Circle Internet Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, CERo Therapeutics, Verve Therapeutics, Spring Valley Acquisition, BigBear.ai, and Sunrun are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are less established, they often offer higher growth potential but also carry greater volatility and risk than large-cap stocks. Investors may include small caps in their portfolios to diversify and to seek outsized returns if the companies expand successfully. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,728,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,366,914. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $165.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,184,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,430,072. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

CERo Therapeutics (CERO)

Shares of CERO stock traded up $15.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,160. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $895.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

NASDAQ VERV traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 75,714,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,974. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 17,909,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 163,507,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,055,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.29.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 101,127,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

