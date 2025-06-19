SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,283,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 501,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.77. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 27.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartRent

About SmartRent

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.