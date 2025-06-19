Solid Biosciences’ (SLDB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 330.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.22. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

